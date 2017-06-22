'Dreamer' Tusk says Brexit could be reversed

European Union President Donald Tusk echoed rocker John Lennon's "Imagine" Thursday as he said he hoped Britain might still stay in the bloc.



Speaking ahead of an EU summit in Brussels where Prime Minister Theresa May was due to brief leaders on her Brexit plans, Tusk suggested the process could still be reversed.



Britain stunned the EU when it voted to end its four-decade membership of the 28-nation bloc in a referendum a year ago on Friday.



At the summit May is due to unveil a "generous offer" to resolve EU concerns about the rights of three million European expats living in Britain after Brexit.

...