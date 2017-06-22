After London fire, PM says other tower blocks have combustible cladding

A number of British tower blocks have combustible cladding, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, citing the results of tests conducted after a fire killed at least 79 people in London.



May has launched a public inquiry into the fire and police have announced a criminal investigation.



May said tests on the cladding of Grenfell Tower where the fire blazed would be made public in the next 48 hours.



After apologizing for a slow state response to the fire, May said it was right that the head of the local council had resigned.

