Illegal drugs market 'thriving': UN

The global narcotics market is "thriving", with production of cocaine and opium substances soaring and opioids wreaking havoc, the UN crime and drugs agency said Thursday in a gloomy annual assessment.



Around 29.5 million people worldwide, or 0.6 percent of the adult population, suffered from drug use disorders in 2015, with at least 190,000 mostly avoidable deaths annually, mostly from opioids.



Opioids, which include heroin, prescription painkillers like fentanyl and illegal counterfeits, remain by far the "most harmful" drugs in health terms, the UNODC said.

...