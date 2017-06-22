Macron orders French officials to show more humanity to migrants

France has instructed local officials to show more humanity towards migrants, the government spokesman said on Thursday, after a human rights watchdog said it bore responsibility for the inhuman conditions migrants face in the Calais region.



About 400 migrants from the Middle East and Africa have returned to the northern French port city where the last government sent in bulldozers to clear a migrant camp known as The Jungle in November 2016 .



The Jungle camp, where thousands of migrants hoping to reach Britain lived in squalid conditions, came to symbolize Europe's difficulty in dealing with an ongoing migrant crisis.

