President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on the assessment of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that blame Russia for election meddling, questioning Thursday why the Obama administration didn't try to stop it.



All 17 intelligence agencies have agreed Russia was behind the hack of Democratic email systems and tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit Trump.



Trump, frequently lashes out at the Russia investigation as a "witch hunt" spearheaded by Democrats.



Last month, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the agency's Russia probe.



Johnson didn't say that in testimony Wednesday before the House intelligence committee. What he said was that he wasn't aware of efforts by Trump or his campaign to collude with Russia beyond what the intelligence community already knows.

