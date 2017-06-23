Trump using Trump hotel for Trump re-election fundraiser

Three of President Donald Trump's roles converge next week as he holds his first re-election fundraiser at his hotel in Washington.



Trump can see the Trump International Hotel from the White House lawn, making it a premier and convenient location for the June 28 major-donor event, his campaign director Michael Glassner said.



Eisen is suing Trump for violating a clause of the Constitution that prohibits foreign gifts and payments; Trump and the Justice Department have called such lawsuits baseless.



The Washington hotel opened in October, and Trump reported $20 million in income from the property.



During the 2016 presidential race, Trump's campaign account cycled about $8 million into his businesses.



So far, Trump's re-election campaign is raising money exclusively from other donors.



The letters do not address what might happen to any profits from the hotel after Trump leaves office, or whether they will be transferred to Trump at that time.

