Spy chiefs say they did not feel pressured by Trump

Representatives for Coats, Rogers, and the Senate intelligence panel's Republican Chairman Richard Burr and ranking Democrat Mark Warner had no comment.



Trump, a Republican, has denied any collusion and has variously said Russia might or might not have been responsible for hacking.



Johnson, who has been out of government since late January, did not weigh in on whether the hacks were a result of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.



Coats and Rogers later met with the Senate intelligence panel behind closed doors.



Former FBI Director James Comey accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the agency's Russia investigation.

