Trump denies recording his meetings with Comey

The saga began in May, just days after Trump fired Comey, who was then leading an investigation into contacts before and after the election between the president's campaign and Russian officials. Trump disputed Comey's version of a January dinner during which Comey said Trump had asked for a pledge of loyalty.



In that meeting, according to the memo, Trump asked Comey to consider dropping an investigation into the former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.



Those notes, shared with close associates and testified about to Congress, would likely be weighed by investigators against Trump's own account of the conversations in any investigation that looks into whether the president tried to obstruct justice.

...