‘Imagine’ if Britain stays? Discord at EU summit

While European Union chief Donald Tusk may still be "a dreamer" hoping that Britain is having second thoughts on leaving the EU, other leaders at Thursday's EU summit tried to shake him back to reality.



Discord over whether the exit process could still be reversed surfaced at the summit in Brussels as British Prime Minister Theresa May was preparing to brief the 27 other EU leaders on the Brexit negotiations that started this week.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel also was focused on imagining an EU without Britain.



Although the leaders' statement did not detail the size of the defense fund, the European Commission has said it would put forward at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) a year from the bloc's budget for the research and purchase of assets.



While the threats have increased, defense research spending in the EU has fallen by a third, or more than 20 billion euros, since 2006 .



With the U.K.'s decision to leave the EU, Germany is emerging as France's biggest partner and both want to see reforms across the bloc's defense industry, which many EU officials say wastes money.

