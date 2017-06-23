France outlines tough new anti-terrorism law

French President Emmanuel Macron's government on Thursday set out a tough new anti-terrorism law that has already faced protests from civil rights groups.



The proposals presented to the first meeting of a reshuffled cabinet appointed Wednesday are designed to allow the lifting of the state of emergency that has been in place since the November 2015 attacks in Paris.



Amnesty complained last month that French authorities were abusing anti-terrorism measures by using them to curb legitimate protests.



Speaking from Brussels, where he had been attending a European summit, Macron admitted there had been a "malfunction" in the system and said changes to the law would be made to allow more thorough background checks.



Four members of his family, who lived in the Paris suburbs, were detained for two days before being released on Wednesday.

...