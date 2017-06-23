North Korea denies torturing American detainee Otto Warmbier

North Korea on Friday denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.



The article published by the official Korean Central News Agency was Pyongyang's first reaction to Otto Warmbier's death in a U.S. hospital on Monday after North Korea released him for what it said was humanitarian reasons.



KCNA said the North dealt with Warmbier according to domestic law and international standards.



The United States, South Korea and others often accuse North Korea of using foreign detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions.

