EU leaders seek unity on post-Trump trade dangers

EU leaders tackle the thorny topic of globalization at a summit on Friday with deep divisions between proponents of free markets and others seeking more protections, most notably France.



The most divisive issue is a proposal spearheaded by pro-EU Macron to hand Brussels more powers to control Chinese investments in Europe's key industries.



Macron, who beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in last month's run-off, is asking that the summit launch measures towards screening investments by China in Europe that have startled some Europeans.



The summit is less divided on finding ways to set up stronger anti-dumping defenses against China and other countries.



EU leaders are expected to urge EU institutions to swiftly implement anti-dumping measures currently under negotiation in Brussels.

