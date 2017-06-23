UN to send experts to probe DR Congo violence

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday decided to send a group of experts to the Democratic Republic of Congo to help investigate an explosion of deadly violence in the Kasai region.



A council resolution called on the U.N. rights office to dispatch a team of international experts to help Kinshasa investigate gross rights violations in the region, including extrajudicial killings, torture, rape and the use of child soldiers.



The resolution adopted by the 47-member council fell short of a call from the U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein for a fully-fledged "independent, international investigation" following "horrific attacks" in the region.

