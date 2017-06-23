Germany rejects Turkish office's criticism of liberal mosque

The German government on Friday strongly rejected criticism from a religious authority overseen by the Turkish government of a new liberal mosque in Berlin where all Muslims can pray together.



Ates, the 54-year-old daughter of Turkish guest workers in Germany, fought for eight years to establish a place of prayer where progressive Muslims in Germany can leave religious conflicts behind and focus on their shared Islamic values.



She said when she opened the mosque a week ago that she sees it as a place of liberalism where everyone -- women and men, Sunni and Shiite, straight and gay -- is welcome and equal.

...