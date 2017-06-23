EU migrants decry May's 'pathetic' Brexit offer

EU migrants to Britain said Friday that far from being "generous", Prime Minister Theresa May's offer for their post-Brexit future was stingy and would leave them prey to the whims of British lawmakers.



The offer outlined by the beleaguered May at an EU summit was also condemned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan as woefully insufficient.



May said she expected any offer by Britain to be matched by the EU for the 1.2 million Britons living on the continent.



Frenchman Nicolas Hatton, head of the EU migrant lobby group "the3million", noted it had taken the government almost exactly 12 months to unveil the offer after Britain's Brexit referendum on June 23 last year.



EU nationals must be able to continue living in Britain on the same terms as British citizens, Hatton said, and any arrangements must be ring-fenced to protect their rights in case Brexit negotiations fall apart.



Before replacing David Cameron as prime minister after last year's EU referendum, May was home secretary in charge of immigration.

...