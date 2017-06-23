London mosque suspect charged with 'terrorism-related murder'

The British van driver suspected of mowing down Muslim worshippers near a London mosque appeared in court on Friday charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder.



One man died in the incident early Monday near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, and another 11 people were injured.



Immediately afterwards, an imam protected the suspect until police arrived, fearing a mob attack.



It was the fourth terror attack in Britain in three months, killing a total of 36 people and injuring around 200 .

