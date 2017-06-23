Trump suggests he was trying to keep FBI director honest

Trump ended a month-long guessing game Thursday by tweeting that he never made and doesn't have recordings of his private conversations with Comey.



The tapes saga began in May, just days after Trump fired Comey, who then was leading an investigation into Trump associates' ties to Russian officials. Trump has disputed Comey's version of a January dinner during which, according to Comey, the president asked for a pledge of loyalty.



Trump also did not say exactly what he thought had changed about Comey's story.



Comey also testified that Trump asked him for "loyalty" -- which Trump emphatically denies.



Trump's declaration now that there are no recordings appears to settle a key dynamic in that investigation: It's now the president's word against Comey's notes.



Without recordings, Comey's version of his conversations with Trump -- which he documented at the time, shared with close associates and testified about to Congress -- will likely play a key role as prosecutors consider whether Trump inappropriately pressured the lawman to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday she didn't think Trump regretted the initial tweet.

...