Philippines: Daesh funded siege through Malaysian militant

ISIS (Daesh) helped fund the month-long siege of a southern Philippine city through a Malaysian militant who was reportedly killed by troops, the Philippine military chief said Friday.



Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press that Malaysian Mahmud bin Ahmad reportedly channeled more than $600,000 from Daesh to acquire firearms, food and other supplies for the attack in Marawi.



Troops are seeking the help of villagers to pinpoint the spot where Mahmud was reportedly buried, Ano said.



Troops since then have killed about 280 gunmen, recovered nearly 300 assault firearms and regained control of 85 buildings.



Only four villages in Marawi remain in the hands of the militants, out of the 19 of 96 villages across the lakeside city of 200,000 people that the black flag-waving militants had occupied.



Ano said the battle was taking longer because the militants were using civilians as human shields.

...