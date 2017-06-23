Three arrested in Nigeria over 'Eid attack plot'

Nigeria's intelligence service on Friday said it had thwarted a plan to target Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan after fears that Boko Haram was planning a major attack.



The Department of State Services (DSS) said two men were arrested in a dawn raid on Friday on suspicion of plotting an attack on the northern city of Kano.



Boko Haram has continued to mount sporadic raids and suicide bombings, including on June 19, when at least 16 people were killed near a camp for the displaced just outside Maiduguri.



In July 2014, Eid festivities were cancelled in Kano after two deadly bomb attacks in the city blamed on Boko Haram.

