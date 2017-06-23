Another mistrial in case of US officer who shot black man

The second murder trial of a white Ohio policeman who shot a black man during a routine traffic stop ended Friday in a mistrial, just as the first had a year earlier.



Prosecutors said a review of police body camera footage showed Tensing was not in danger during the July 2015 incident and that the officer was not dragged.



The first trial in 2016 ended in mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. The jury in the second trial sent a note to the judge Friday that they were similarly divided.

