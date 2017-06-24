Deadly London blaze began in Hotpoint fridge freezer: police

A fire that killed at least 79 people at a London tower block started in a fridge freezer, and the outside cladding engulfed by the blaze has since been shown to fail all safety tests, London police said Friday.



The company said 64,000 such fridge freezers were made by Indesit between 2006 and 2009 when the model was discontinued, some years before Whirlpool acquired Indesit.



Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington, west London, had undergone an 8.7 million pound ($11 million) refurbishment that was completed in 2016, but residents of the more than 120 apartments had complained about its fire safety.



McCormack said the police investigation would look at the entire facade of the building, how the building was constructed and the refurbishment work.



McCormack said all companies involved in the building and refurbishment of the building would be reviewed.

