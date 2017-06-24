EU migrants decry May’s ‘pathetic’ offer

EU migrants to Britain said Friday that far from being "generous," premier Theresa May's offer for their post-Brexit future was stingy and would leave them prey to Britain's unforgiving bureaucrats.



The offer outlined by the beleaguered May at an EU summit was also criticized by London Mayor Sadiq Khan as woefully insufficient for the 3 million EU nationals living in Britain.



May said she expected any offer by Britain to be matched by the EU for the 1.2 million Britons living in the bloc.



Frenchman Nicolas Hatton, head of the EU migrant lobby group "the3million," noted it had taken the government almost exactly 12 months to unveil the offer after the Brexit referendum on June 23 last year.



Before replacing David Cameron as prime minister after last year's EU referendum, May was home secretary in charge of immigration.

...