Britain, EU clash over Brexit proposals on citizens’ rights

The European Union and Britain Friday tripped over the first item in their Brexit talks – protecting the rights of each other's citizens – highlighting potential trouble ahead of the marathon negotiations.



The EU leaders demanded many more details on the U.K. proposal to guarantee the rights of the 3 million EU citizens who now live in Britain.



Since many of those citizens will want to stay even as Britain itself leaves the EU, it is an immediate issue where May has a lot of leverage.



Under May's proposal, EU citizens with legal residence in the U.K. will not be asked to leave and will be offered a chance to regularize their situation after Brexit.

