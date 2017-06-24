BEIRUT

World

Britain, EU clash over Brexit proposals on citizens’ rights

(FILES) This file photo taken on February 20, 2017 shows protesters wearing German and French flag face masks pose for a photograph during a "Flag Mob" demonstration in Parliament Square in central London on February 20, 2017, part of a national day of action in support of migrants in the UK. EU migrants said on June 23 that far from being "generous", Prime Minister Theresa May's offer for their post-Brexit residency was niggardly and left them prey to the whims of British lawmakers. One year a

Associated Press

 
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Daily Star on June 24, 2017, on page 1.

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here