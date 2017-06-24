Over 140 people feared buried in China landslide

Chinese rescuers scoured through rocks on Saturday in a frantic search for more than 140 people feared buried after a landslide smashed through a mountain village in southwest Sichuan province.



A couple and a baby were rescued and taken to hospital after 46 homes in the village of Xinmo were swallowed by huge boulders when the side of a mountain collapsed, according to the local Maoxian, or Mao county, government.



A fourth survivor was found but rescuers were still trying to get to him.



At least 141 people were missing, the People's Daily said, citing a Maoxian government spokesman hours after the landslide.



At least 12 people were killed in January when a landslide crushed a hotel in central Hubei province.

