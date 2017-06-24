BEIRUT

World

Wanted terror leader may have fled Philippine city: Army

This screengrab taken from handout video released by the Philippine Army on June 18, 2017 shows Abdullah Maute (R) looking at an improvised map of Marawi, while Isnilon Hapilon (2nd L), leader of hardline group Abu Sayyaf looks on, as they plan an attack on Marawi at an undisclosed location on Mindanao island. Twenty years after obtaining Christian educations, Muslim brothers Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute returned to their southern Philippine city with the black flags of the Islamic State group

Agence France Presse

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here