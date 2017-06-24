Wanted terror leader may have fled Philippine city: Army

One of America's most wanted terrorists may have escaped a five-week battle with extremist militants in a southern Philippine city, which began with a raid to capture him, the military said Saturday.



Isnilon Hapilon, a veteran Filipino militant said to be the leader of Daesh (ISIS) in Southeast Asia, has not been seen in the battle zone in Marawi City, said Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, head of the military's Western Mindanao Command.



An attempt by government troops to arrest Hapilon in Marawi on May 23 triggered a rampage by militants flying black Daesh flags and backed by some foreign fighters who seized parts of the mainly Muslim city.



Nearly 300 militants and 67 government troops have been killed in the fighting, according to official figures.



Galvez said troops on Friday recovered two decomposing corpses that bore features of people from the Middle East.

