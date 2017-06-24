Sectarian group claims Pakistan bombs; death toll rises to 50

A faction of Pakistan-based sectarian militants Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) on Saturday claimed responsibility for twin bombs that hit a market in the northwestern town of Parachinar, killing at least 50 people ahead of the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.



LeJ's Al Alami faction said in a statement it was targeting minority Shi'ite Muslims and threatened more attacks over Pakistanis fighting against Sunni militants in Syria's civil war.



The market bombings in Parachinar late on Friday afternoon came on a particularly deadly day for Pakistan as both Sunni and Shia Muslims prepared to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.



It had not commented on the Parachinar attack by Saturday afternoon.

...