Would-be immigrants sit and rest after 143 Moroccans and 9 sub-Saharans were rescued in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, all by the Salvamar Guardamar C. Arenal (based in Tenerife) in the port of Tarifa, on June 24, 2017. Since midnight today, the Spanish rescue services gathered 224 migrants from the Maghreb and sub-Saharan Africa who were trying to reach Spain on board five makeshift boats. / AFP / Marcos Moreno