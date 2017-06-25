Philippine military declares Eid truce in war-torn city

The Philippine military declared an eight-hour ceasefire Sunday in its offensive against Islamist militants occupying parts of the war-torn city of Marawi, to allow residents to celebrate the end of Ramadan.



Military chief General Eduardo Ano ordered his forces to observe a "humanitarian pause" during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Marawi, the most important Muslim city in the mainly Catholic Philippines.



Military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said around 500 civilians remained trapped in areas where the fighting is concentrated.



Nearly 300 militants and 67 troops have been killed in the fighting, according to official figures.



Regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera said Sunday the military was still checking the report.

...