India's Modi in Washington for 'no frills' Trump meet

India's leader Narendra Modi arrived in the US for his first meeting Monday with President Donald Trump, seeking to build on growing ties and move beyond disagreements over climate change.



Relations between the world's two largest democracies warmed under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama as India sought greater foreign investment and trade ties with Western nations.



Then Trump accused India of seeking to profit from the Paris climate accord as he announced he was pulling out of the deal this month -- drawing sharp denials from New Delhi.



Some commentators have argued that Modi and Trump should have a natural affinity as political outsiders who have risen to power in part by castigating the traditional ruling elite on a nationalist platform.



Analysts said Monday's meeting at the White House would give Modi the chance to size up a US leader whose focus has so far been on ties with India's regional rival China.

...