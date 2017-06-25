Hopes fade in China as more landslide victims found with 93 missing

Rescue workers in China pulled more bodies out of piles of rock and mud on Sunday as they searched for 93 people still missing a day after a landslide buried a mountain village, with hopes fading of finding survivors.



At risk from more landslides in the area, a massive rescue effort involving more than 3,000 rescue workers was underway, Xinhua reported.



Heavy rain triggered the landslide, authorities said, although further light showers expected today and Monday were not expected to affect search efforts, CCTV reported.



Reports of the landslide remained largely absent from wider Chinese media apart from Xinhua, CCTV and party mouthpiece People's Daily.

