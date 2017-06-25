Europeans learn to live with–and adapt to–terror attacks

PARIS: The extremists' targets in Europe are depressingly repetitive: the Brussels metro, the Champs-Elysees in Paris (twice), tourist-filled bridges in London (twice) and a U.K. rock concert.



That reaction, blocking the door and fleeing, has become part of official instructions on what to do in case of an attack in France.



Since the Westminster bridge attack in March, however, talks are underway to install even more barriers on bridges and around crowded places such as London's Borough Market, where three attackers this month went on a stabbing rampage after crashing their vehicle on a busy street not far from London Bridge.



Three of the four recent attacks, however, have involved the use of a vehicle as a weapon -- much like the deadly 2016 Nice attack in France that killed 87 people.



Dave Howland, who traveled from New Hampshire to London with his youngest son a few days before the Borough Market attack, said he was conscious of the threat when he went to Shakespeare's Globe theater, a round wooden venue in the Borough Market area.



It was the second attack in less than two months on the famous avenue.

...