S. Korea's Moon heads to US as North threat grows

South Korea's dovish new President Moon Jae-In -- who backs engagement with the nuclear-armed North -- heads to Washington this week for talks with his hawkish US counterpart Donald Trump, as Pyongyang defies international sanctions to accelerate its missile program.



Center-left Moon suggested on the campaign trail that as president he would be willing to go to Pyongyang before Washington, but he is making the US his first foreign destination since he was sworn in last month after a landslide election win.



Washington is the South's security guarantor and has more than 28,000 troops in the country to defend it from its neighbor, which has been intensifying missile tests -- including five since Moon's inauguration -- as it seeks to develop nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that could reach the continental United States.



The South Korean president advocates a two-phased approach to the North's nuclear issue, with Pyongyang first freezing its nuclear and long-range missile tests in return for the scaling back of annual US-South Korea military exercises.

