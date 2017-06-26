Southeast Asian nations torch $1 billion of seized drugs

Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia torched nearly $1 billion worth of seized narcotics on Monday, a defiant show of force as police struggle to stem the rising flow of drugs in the region.



On an industrial estate on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thai authorities incinerated some $589 million worth of drugs including 7,800 kilograms of yaba pills and 1,185 kilograms of the more potent crystal methamphetamine.



And in Cambodia, officials burned 130 kilograms of drugs estimated to be worth some $4 million.



The senior officer in Naypyidaw said almost all of the drugs burned at Myanmar's official ceremonies originated in the eastern state of Shan in areas controlled by ethnic armed groups.



Current legislation means anyone found with even small amounts of drugs can be jailed for years.

