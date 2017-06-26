Russian intelligence says Telegram app used in bombing

Russia's FSB security agency on Monday said the Telegram messaging service was used by those behind the Saint Petersburg metro bombing, the latest salvo by authorities after they threatened to block the app.



It has attracted about 100 million users since its launch in 2013 .



Telegram's secretive Russian chief executive, Pavel Durov, who has previously refused to bow to government regulation that would compromise the privacy of users, had called that threat "paradoxical" on one of his social media accounts.



He said it would force users, including "high-ranking Russian officials" to communicate via apps based in the United States like WhatsApp.

...