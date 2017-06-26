Asylum seekers in Canada who fled Trump now trapped in legal limbo

Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.



Hearings are crucial to establishing a claimant's legal status in Canada.



Canada's refugee system was struggling to process thousands of applications even before 3,500 asylum seekers began crossing the U.S. border on foot in January.



More than 4,500 hearings scheduled in the first four months of 2017 were cancelled, according to the IRB data.



?Asylum cases are already taking longer to finalize, on average, than at any time since Canada introduced a statutory two-month time limit in 2012 .



Daud, originally from Somalia, had been living and working legally in Nebraska but feared he would be detained and then deported at an upcoming check-in with immigration officials.



His May 8 hearing with a Canadian refugee tribunal was cancelled three days beforehand.

...