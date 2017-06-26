Indonesia police find Daesh propaganda targeting children

Indonesian police have found hundreds of books containing Daesh (ISIS) propaganda targeting children at the home of a suspect arrested in connection with the stabbing death of an officer, a police spokeswoman said on Monday.



Another suspected militant was shot and killed by police during Sunday's attack on a police station in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province.



The wife of the arrested man told police her husband had spent six months in Syria in 2013, said police spokeswoman Rina Sari Ginting, adding this was still being investigated.



Police believe the suspects had intended not only to kill police during Sunday's knife attack but also to seize their guns.

...