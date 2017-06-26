Trump attacks Obama over Russia and elections: "He colluded"

United States President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism on Monday of former Democratic President Barack Obama's handling of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, accusing his predecessor of collusion and demanding an apology from investigators.



Trump has increasingly lashed out over the ongoing investigations into Russia's role in the election and possible collusion by his campaign.



The Obama administration formally accused Russia in October of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic Party organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 election.



Following a weekend Washington Post report about the Obama administration's responses to Russia matter, the top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, criticized the Obama administration on Sunday for not taking earlier and tougher action against Russia.

