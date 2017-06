In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with the container ship four times its size. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)