Corruption charge increases pressure on Brazil's president

In a scathing 64-page indictment, Brazil's top prosecutor described a scheming, arrogant and corrupt President Michel Temer who lined his pockets with illegal money while showing little regard for the office he represented.



Lawmakers, particularly members of Temer's coalition, then spent several weeks soul-searching about whether to stick with the president or bail on him because of fears that association could be toxic for election chances next year.



The corruption accusation against Temer for allegedly taking bribes gives him the dubious distinction of being the first sitting president in Latin America's largest nation to face criminal charges.



A recording emerged that apparently captured Temer, in a late-night conversation with Batista earlier this year, endorsing hush money to former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, a former Temer ally who is serving a 15-year sentence for corruption.



Janot said bribes to Temer could have reached about $12 million over nine months, and that Temer showed a total disregard for the office.



Temer, who took over in May of last year after President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and later removed from office, has the lowest approval rating of a president since 1989 .



Even stalwart allies have begun to abandon Temer.

