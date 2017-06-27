N.Korea likens Trump to Hitler

North Korea compared US President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler on Tuesday in its latest diatribe, amid high tensions over Pyongyang's military ambitions and ahead of a visit to Washington by South Korea's new leader.



The latest attack came a week after nuclear-armed Pyongyang called Trump a "lunatic" as tensions rose following the death of US student Otto Warmbier, who was detained for 18 months in the North and then sent home in a coma.



- 'Crazy old bitch' -- Tackling threats from the isolated North is expected to be at the top of the agenda during this week's Washington summit between Trump and newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

...