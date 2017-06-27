Trump son-in-law Kushner hires prominent trial lawyer: New York Times

The White House has come under increased scrutiny since Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a number of congressional committees launched investigations into whether there were ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 election campaign team.



Mueller is examining Kushner's meetings with the Russian ambassador and a Russian banker as part of a broad enquiry, the New York Times said. But there are no signs that Kushner is the target of an investigation and Kushner has promised to cooperate, the newspaper added.

...