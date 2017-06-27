Europe's once positive world view of US slips under Trump

Slightly more Europeans now view the United States unfavorably under President Donald Trump than favorably, according to a survey of public attitudes in three dozen countries that comes as Trump prepares for a return visit to the continent early next month.



Since Trump, who has held office for five months, opinion in these countries was 46 percent positive to 52 percent negative.



Trump announced shortly after returning to Washington that he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate pact.



The survey also found scant confidence outside the U.S. in Trump's ability to lead on the world stage, with fewer than 3 in 10 respondents, or 22 percent, expressing confidence.



Trump has pulled the U.S. out of both agreements, although the survey was conducted before his June 2 announcement on exiting the Paris climate accord.



More than 60 percent disapprove of Trump's proposal for a temporary ban on people entering the U.S. from six majority Muslim countries.

...