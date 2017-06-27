NYC subway train derails, 34 injured

A subway train derailed near a station in Harlem Tuesday, frightening passengers and resulting in minor injuries as hundreds of people were evacuated from trains along the subway line.



Two of the eight cars on the train derailed just before 10 a.m. Sparks from the skidding train briefly ignited garbage on the track, but there was no serious fire, said Joe Lhota, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.



Lhota said the emergency braking system on the train triggered, but it wasn't immediately clear why. He said he didn't know yet if a passenger had pulled the emergency brake.



Julian Robinson said he was stuck on one stopped train for 45 minutes to an hour before rescuers arrived to escort passengers along the tracks into the station.



Riders had to use an older, outmoded station that only had room for the first five cars of a 10-car train during the lengthy repair process.

