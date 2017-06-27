Germany evacuates apartment block over Grenfell fire fears

German authorities Tuesday evacuated a high-rise apartment building in the western city of Wuppertal, over fire safety fears in the wake of London's Grenfell Tower tragedy.



Wuppertal authorities said they had carried out a fire safety review following the Grenfell inferno, which left 79 people presumed dead, and found that the insulation on an 11-storey building posed a risk as it is flammable.



Temporary housing has been made available for the block's residents, who will only be allowed to return home after the potentially dangerous cladding is removed.

