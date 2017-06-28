Helicopter launches grenade attacks on Venezuela Supreme Court: Maduro

Summary
Venezuela's army has been put on alert after four grenades were hurled at the Supreme Court from a helicopter, President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday, in a potentially dramatic escalation of the violence gripping the oil-rich South American country.
Around 15 shots were fired at the Interior Ministry, Maduro added.
The government identified the helicopter pilot as a former member of Venezuela's main police force, known as the CICPC.
Earlier Tuesday, Maduro repeated claims of a US-backed coup attempt and angrily warned President Donald Trump that Venezuela would fight back against such a move.
The opposition regularly accuses Maduro of repressing and jailing opponents.
...