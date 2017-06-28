Cyprus showdown talks seek fix for decades-old crisis

Rival Cypriot leaders meet on Wednesday to resume efforts to solve one of the world's longest-running political crises in what the island's UN envoy billed as the "best chance" for peace.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the northern third of the island in response to an Athens-inspired coup attempt seeking union with Greece.



Turkey still maintains more than 35,000 troops in Cyprus and Nicosia remains Europe's last divided capital.



President Nicos Anastasiades, the Greek Cypriot leader who heads the island's internationally recognised government, and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci will give it another go starting Wednesday in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana.

