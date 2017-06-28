President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, registered Tuesday with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for political consulting work he did for a Ukrainian political party, acknowledging that he coached party members on how to interact with U.S. government officials.



Manafort says in a Justice Department filing that his firm, DMP International, received more than $17 million from the Party of Regions, the former pro-Russian ruling party in Ukraine, for consulting work from 2012 through 2014 .



Manafort helmed Trump's campaign for about five months until August and resigned from the campaign immediately after The Associated Press reported on his firm's covert Washington lobbying operation on behalf of Ukraine's ruling political party.



Maloni did not respond to phone calls or emails from AP seeking comment.



His registration came more than two months after Maloni told the AP that Manafort would be registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

...