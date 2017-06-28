Six suspected Daesh extremists arrested in Europe

Six suspected members of Daesh (ISIS) were arrested in Spain, Britain and Germany on Wednesday in an operation led by Spanish authorities investigating an extremist recruiting network, the Spanish interior ministry said.



The imam, 44, was the target of a European arrest warrant and seized by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit on behalf of the Spanish authorities.



The intelligence and police services of Spain, Britain and Germany, along with European agencies, took part in the raids coordinated by the Spanish state prosecutor, which oversees terrorism cases.

