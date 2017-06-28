Mattis rebukes Putin for international 'mischief'

U.S. Defence Minister James N. Mattis is seen during a press conference before the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Marshall Plan at the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Mattis says US committed to Asia-Pacific as allies seek clear policy
As Trump disrupts matters, Moscow celebrates
Trump’s demands drive wedge into NATO
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Mattis says US committed to Asia-Pacific as allies seek clear policy
As Trump disrupts matters, Moscow celebrates
Trump’s demands drive wedge into NATO
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE