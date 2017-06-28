Philippine leader tells troops not to fear civilian deaths

Duterte ordered the army to destroy the militants aligned with ISIS who attacked Marawi on May 23, sparking fighting that has left more than 400 combatants and civilians dead.



Duterte has denied condoning extrajudicial killings but has openly threatened drug and extremist suspects with death.



If the 17 bodies discovered Wednesday in Marawi turn out to be those of villagers killed in the conflict, it would bring the number of civilian deaths to 44 and the overall death toll to more than 400 .



At least 299 militants and 71 soldiers and police have been killed in the violence.

